-
-
Luke List finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Chez Reavie, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
At the 503-yard par-5 first, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to even-par for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, List's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.