Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the par-5 11th, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Watney's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
