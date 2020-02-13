In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 68th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Vegas's tee shot went 293 yards to the native area and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Vegas's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 4 over for the round.