Marc Leishman putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 19th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Marc Leishman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
