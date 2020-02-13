-
-
Ryan Moore putts himself to an even-par first round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ryan Moore chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Moore hit his 70 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his second shot went 42 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.