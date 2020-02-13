-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 1 under for the round.
At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Cabrera Bello's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
