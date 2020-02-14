In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.