Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day in 119th at 8 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Jones's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 7 over for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 8 over for the round.