Scott Piercy rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Piercy finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
Scott Piercy's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
