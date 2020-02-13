-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Highlights
Bubba Watson gets up-and-down from bunker at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bubba Watson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 14th, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
