  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

    Highlights

    Bubba Watson gets up-and-down from bunker at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bubba Watson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.