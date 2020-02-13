Jason Dufner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 85th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner's tee shot went 277 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Dufner's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.