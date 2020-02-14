In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 108th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Walker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Walker's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

Walker got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.