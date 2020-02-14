-
Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
