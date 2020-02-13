-
-
Kevin Na shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 80th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
Na missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Na's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.