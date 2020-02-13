In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Casey his second shot went 17 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Casey's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Casey's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Casey had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.