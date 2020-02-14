In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 108th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari's tee shot went 242 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Molinari's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Molinari hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Molinari chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Molinari's his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Molinari's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.