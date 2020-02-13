In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Scott chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Scott chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scott's 194 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scott hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Scott's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.