Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Pat Perez hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Perez's 196 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
