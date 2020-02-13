Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Sabbatini hit his 291 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.