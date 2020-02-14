-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Vaughn Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
