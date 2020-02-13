Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Palmer's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.