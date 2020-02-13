Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Matt Kuchar chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kuchar's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 7 under for the round.