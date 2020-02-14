In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Rose hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 36 yards for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Rose hit his 279 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.