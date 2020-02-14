  • Justin Rose shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Rose holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Justin Rose's bunker hole-out is the Shot of the Day

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Rose holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole.