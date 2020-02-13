Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.