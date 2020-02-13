Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day in 117th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Howell III's tee shot went 193 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 6 over for the round.