Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Garcia's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.