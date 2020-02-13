Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Gay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.