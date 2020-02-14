In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ryan Armour chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Armour's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Armour hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.