Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoffman's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman got a double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.