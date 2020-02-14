Jim Furyk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a drive to left rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Furyk sank his approach from 153 yards, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Furyk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Furyk at even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Furyk had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Furyk's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.