Tiger Woods shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 13, 2020
Interviews
Tiger Woods' interview after Round 1 of GenesisFollowing his opening-round 2-under 69 at The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tiger Woods talks about his play Thursday at Riviera Country Club.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Woods's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woods had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 4 under for the round.
Woods got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 2 under for the round.
