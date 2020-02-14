  • Steve Stricker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Steve Stricker hits his 94-yard third 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Steve Stricker birdies No. 17 at Genesis

