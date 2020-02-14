-
Steve Stricker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker birdies No. 17 at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Steve Stricker hits his 94-yard third 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Steve Stricker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Stricker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stricker hit his 90 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to even for the round.
Stricker got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Stricker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
