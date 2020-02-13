Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

Mickelson got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.