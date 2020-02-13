  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Phil Mickelson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Phil Mickelson's bunker play leads to birdie at Genesis

