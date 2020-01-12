  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down from bunker at the Sony Open

