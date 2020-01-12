-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down from bunker at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa's tee shot went 138 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
