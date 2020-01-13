Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Straka finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Sepp Straka missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sepp Straka to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Straka had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.