Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Hickok missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hickok had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hickok hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.