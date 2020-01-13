-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok jars 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kramer Hickok drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Hickok missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hickok had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hickok hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
