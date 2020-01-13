Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gellerman finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Michael Gellerman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Michael Gellerman at 1 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 3 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gellerman hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gellerman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.