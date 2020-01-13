Rikuya Hoshino hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoshino finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Hoshino tee shot went 175 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoshino to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoshino had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoshino to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoshino had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Hoshino got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoshino to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoshino's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoshino reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.