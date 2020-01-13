-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
