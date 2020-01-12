In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Ancer got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ancer's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ancer hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.