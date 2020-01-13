Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 208 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Niemann hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.