Cameron Davis shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis rolls in 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the apr-4 5th hole.
Cameron Davis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Davis had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Davis's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Davis missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.
