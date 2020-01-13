-
Zac Blair shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Zac Blair chips in for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair chips in from beyond a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 16th, Blair's 167 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
Blair got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.
