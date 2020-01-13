-
Daniel Berger putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Daniel Berger had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
