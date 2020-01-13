-
Corey Conners posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Corey Conners had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
