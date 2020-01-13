-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im sinks 14-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im drains a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Im's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Im's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
