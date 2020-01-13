-
Chase Seiffert rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Seiffert finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Chase Seiffert got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
Seiffert stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 194-yard par-3 11th. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Seiffert chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
