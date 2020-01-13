-
Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Sam Ryder buries 17-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
Ryder his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
