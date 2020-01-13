-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to Know: Matthew NeSmithOn board a Segway, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and 2019-20 PGA TOUR rookie and North Augusta, South Carolina native Matthew NeSmith talks about where he comes from and what he is most looking forward to on TOUR.
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 160 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 186 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.