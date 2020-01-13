Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 160 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 186 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.