Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Round Recaps
Brendan Steele leads by three after 54 holes at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele birdied his last three holes on his way to carding a 6-under 64 to get to 12-under for the tournament and take a three-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Rodgers's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
